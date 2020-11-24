Companies / Mining Bushveld is boosted by Vanchem but bad weather caps output SA’s leading vanadium producer will hit the low end of its production target as it sets its sights on the Chinese steel market BL PREMIUM

London-listed Bushveld Minerals, the largest producer of vanadium in SA, will hit the bottom end of its full-year production target because of a weather-related power disruption at its flagship Vametco operation.

Vanadium is primarily used to toughen steel and to make specialist alloys. It is also used to make large batteries that can be used by power utilities such as Eskom. Bushveld has exposure to all these uses and is aggressively pushing its energy strategy...