NEWS ANALYSIS: On the horns of a dilemma with chrome tax
09 November 2020 - 05:07
The SA government’s decision to consider imposing a hefty tax on chrome ore exports to support the domestic ferrochrome industry is likely to have short-term benefit and antagonise China, its largest customer for both products.
While it is not a commonly known mineral for most people outside the shiny bits on their cars, bikes or kitchen appliances, it is of vital importance for stainless steel makers, and SA has the world’s largest deposits of chrome.
