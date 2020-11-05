Companies / Mining Chrome ore miners issue dire warnings over planned tariff BL PREMIUM

A proposed tax on SA’s chrome ore exports would do more damage to the country, its chrome miners and its relationship with Chinese ferrochrome businesses, which could find alternative sources of cheaper, better quality material.

This is the finding in a study by independent economists Genesis Analytics commissioned by nine companies that form Chrome SA and represent more than half of SA’s annual chrome ore exports of about 14-million tonnes.