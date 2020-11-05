PLATINUM REFINER
Amplats again left with no working converters
The second stoppage takes up to 1.7-million ounces out of the global PGM market for 2020
05 November 2020 - 09:31
UPDATED 05 November 2020 - 10:51
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has shut its converter plant, disrupting the flow of refined metal from the world’s second-largest supplier of platinum group metals (PGMs) for the second time in 2020.
With the latest halt, Amplats will not deliver a total of between 1.5-million ounces and 1.7-million ounces of refined PGMs to the market in 2020. This metal will flow into the market from the end of the year into mid-2022, CFO Craig Miller said on Thursday.
