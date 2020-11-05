Companies / Mining PLATINUM REFINER Amplats again left with no working converters The second stoppage takes up to 1.7-million ounces out of the global PGM market for 2020 BL PREMIUM

Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) has shut its converter plant, disrupting the flow of refined metal from the world’s second-largest supplier of platinum group metals (PGMs) for the second time in 2020.

With the latest halt, Amplats will not deliver a total of between 1.5-million ounces and 1.7-million ounces of refined PGMs to the market in 2020. This metal will flow into the market from the end of the year into mid-2022, CFO Craig Miller said on Thursday.