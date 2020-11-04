News Leader
WATCH: How Covid-19 has affected M&A in the mining sector
RMB’s Henk de Hoop talks to Business Day TV about consolidation in the mining industry
04 November 2020 - 09:40
Covid-19 has hampered merger activity in the mining sector. Industry players have cautioned that only a few deals may be completed due to the weak economic environment.
Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Henk de Hoop for his views on consolidation in the industry.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.