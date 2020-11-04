Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: How Covid-19 has affected M&A in the mining sector

RMB’s Henk de Hoop talks to Business Day TV about consolidation in the mining industry

04 November 2020 - 09:40 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/PETR STUDENT
Picture: 123RF/PETR STUDENT

Covid-19 has hampered merger activity in the mining sector. Industry players have cautioned that only a few deals may be completed due to the weak economic environment.

Business Day TV spoke to RMB’s Henk de Hoop for his views on consolidation in the industry.

Mining industry and government thrash out plan to spur exploration

After years of regulatory and fiscal neglect, SA wakes up to the urgent need to find more mineral deposits
Companies
14 hours ago

Environmentalists are under threat and nobody seems to care

The killing of environmental activist Fikile Ntshangase was likely related to her refusal to withdraw legal challenges to existing and future mining ...
Opinion
22 hours ago

Mines are talking merger, but Covid-19 is a damper

New ways towards industry consolidation are being sought,  but the economy needs to be revived
Companies
1 day ago

TRACEY DAVIES: Of mining, ethics and murder

‘Stakeholder capitalism’ and pronouncements on corporate social responsibility are more about spin than about SA’s poor
Opinion
6 days ago

Going deep into Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado extremism

To counter violent extremism in places such as Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado properly, it’s necessary to understand the root causes of such conflicts and ...
Features
6 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Gwede Mantashe accuses Sibanye of stealing gold ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Capitec enters home loan market in push for ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
JSE takes steps to lure more capital
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Tired of Trump, Deutsche wants out, bank sources ...
Companies
5.
Consolidated Infrastructure crashes 65% after ...
Companies / Industrials

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.