Botswana’s Minergy sets sights on Eskom
After just a year in operation, the company has been shortlisted to supply coal to Tutuka
04 November 2020 - 16:44
Botswana-based coal miner Minergy has ramped up coal sales to SA’s industrial customers and has now set its sights on supplying Eskom.
The group, which is listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange and produces coal from its flagship Masama project, 60km northeast of Gaborone, has been selling coal commercially for a year now. In this time, it has sold 300,000 tonnes of coal into SA, Botswana and Namibia, CEO Morné Du Plessis said at the virtual Junior Indaba for mining on Wednesday.
