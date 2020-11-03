Companies / Mining

Northam in talks on buyout of black investors’ stakes

03 November 2020 - 09:30 Felix Njini
Paul Dunne. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Northam Platinum, the producer of the precious metal that has been buying back shares from its black empowerment partner, says it is in talks to bring the arrangement to an early conclusion.

SA’s fourth-biggest platinum producer has already bought 70% of preference shares held by Zambezi Platinum. That reduces a potential liability in 2025 when its black investors are permitted to divest; Northam would need to pay the difference if the shares fell below their initial acquisition price of R41 each.

Still, it has hindered the company from paying ordinary shareholders dividends. The shares closed trade on the JSE at R158.65.

“Northam has taken the initiative to enter into proactive discussions with Zambezi Platinum with a view to secure a successful and sustainable outcome,” CEO Paul Dunne said in a statement on Monday.

The company could maintain its black shareholding levels through the deal, the company said without giving more detail.

If completed, the deal could benefit Lazarus Zim, Sipho Mseleku and Brian Mosehla, the sole directors of three companies that own 55.4% of Zambezi.

Zambezi, held a 31.4% in Northam, a stake now valued at about R25bn, at the time of the initial arrangement in May, 2015.

Bloomberg

Glyn Lewis is back on Northam’s board

Former CEO with 8-year track record at Northam rejoins the board as a non-executive director
Companies
19 hours ago

Platinum miners invest in keeping the good times going

Focus areas give insight into the steps taken by SA’s major producers of platinum group metals to become more resilient
Opinion
5 days ago

Sibanye wraps up debt restructure and eyes dividends and growth

Record quarterly results help boost the group’s war chest to more than R28bn
Companies
5 days ago

