Mining industry and government thrash out plan to spur exploration
After years of regulatory and fiscal neglect, SA wakes up to the urgent need to find more mineral deposits
03 November 2020 - 19:13
SA’s minerals department and the Minerals Council SA are engaged in talks about six main points to revitalise the country’s moribund exploration sector to secure the future of its mining industry.
SA, once a global colossus in mineral production, has slipped down the rankings despite its abundant mineral wealth, and two decades or more of declining exploration spending is partly to blame for this.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now