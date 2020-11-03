Companies / Mining Mining industry and government thrash out plan to spur exploration After years of regulatory and fiscal neglect, SA wakes up to the urgent need to find more mineral deposits BL PREMIUM

SA’s minerals department and the Minerals Council SA are engaged in talks about six main points to revitalise the country’s moribund exploration sector to secure the future of its mining industry.

SA, once a global colossus in mineral production, has slipped down the rankings despite its abundant mineral wealth, and two decades or more of declining exploration spending is partly to blame for this.