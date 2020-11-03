Companies / Mining Gwede Mantashe questions Sibanye’s ‘abnormal’ BEE structure The mineral resources minister has accused the miner of being ‘reckless’ for talking publicly about its empowerment credits BL PREMIUM

Mineral and resources minister Gwede Mantashe has raised doubts over Sibanye-Stillwater’s BEE credits at its gold division, saying the company was “reckless” for talking about this in public and should approach his department.

Sibanye said in response that it had not spoken publicly about the matter and was in talks with the department of mineral resources and energy about the renewal of its mining right at the Beatrix mine rather than its entire gold division.