Fallout over mooted chrome ore tariff rumbles on While Minerals Council asks for cheaper, reliable power, researcher lauds move as vital for industrial development

As SA grapples with high electricity prices, tight supply and erratic power delivery, its chrome ore and ferrochrome industry is the subject of fierce debate after the cabinet backed imposing a tariff on ore exports.

The cabinet said last Friday it had approved interventions to support SA’s struggling ferrochrome industry, which turns chrome ore into a product for use in stainless steel production.