Government must help coal clean up its act, says Anglo Coal Due to Covid-19, coal could play a role in industrialising economies — if it can become environmentally acceptable

SA must step up to the plate to help develop cleaner coal technologies that are economically feasible so the country can take advantage of its plentiful coal resources while still decarbonising the economy, CEO of Anglo American Coal, July Ndlovu, has said.

Speaking at a Minerals Council SA webinar on advancing the just transition through coal technology and innovation, Ndlovu, who also chairs the council’s Coal Leadership Forum and the World Coal Association, said that despite growing negative sentiment towards coal, the sector remains an important part of society and critical to meeting energy needs and building societies.