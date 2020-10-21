Class action lawsuit filed against Anglo American SA over lead mine
Subsidiary was among owners of Zambian mine
21 October 2020 - 13:58
UPDATED 21 October 2020 - 23:44
Human rights lawyers have filed class action papers in the Johannesburg high court against Anglo American SA for lead poisoning cases at its former mine in Zambia.
Anglo SA was one of the owners of the Kabwe lead mine that was in production between 1925 and 1974 when it was nationalised by the Zambian government, which operated it until it was closed in 1994.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now