Class action lawsuit filed against Anglo American SA over lead mine Subsidiary was among owners of Zambian mine

Human rights lawyers have filed class action papers in the Johannesburg high court against Anglo American SA for lead poisoning cases at its former mine in Zambia.

Anglo SA was one of the owners of the Kabwe lead mine that was in production between 1925 and 1974 when it was nationalised by the Zambian government, which operated it until it was closed in 1994.