Petra’s shares plunge on debt restructuring news

Shares in Petra Diamonds, one of SA’s major sources of diamonds, crashed another 10% after it unveiled a debt restructuring plan with its lenders that could diminish shareholders' ownership in the company.

The transaction to save London-listed Petra could result in existing shareholders’ stake in the miner falling to 9% as lenders in a debt-for-equity swap take 91% ownership.

The news sent Petra’s shares nearly 10% lower in London on Tuesday morning. Petra has a $650m (about R10.75bn) note maturing in 2022 as well as bank debt to service.

Petra, which operates three large diamond mines in SA and one in Tanzania, missed an interest payment in May and secured forbearance from a group of holders of the notes to do so. Those holders and Petra’s SA lenders both eased their demands on the miner provided it found a long-term solution and restructuring of its debt.

Petra said on Tuesday it had held talks with those parties and had reached agreement in principle on the commercial terms to recapitalise the company.

“Today is an important milestone for Petra, and we will continue to work constructively with our financial stakeholders to convert the agreement in principle into legally binding agreements and implement the restructuring,” CEO Richard Duffy said in a statement.

Locking the lenders into the agreement is expected early in November and the roll-out of the debt restructuring will be effective in the first quarter of 2021 subject to shareholders approving the process at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) at a date yet to be set.

A process started in June to find buyers of Petra’s mines, or all of the company, did not deliver “any offers for the group or its assets that the board considers to be a viable alternative to the restructuring in terms of improving the group’s capital structure for the benefit of its financial and other stakeholders.”

Note holders to own majority shares

Petra will issue new senior notes to raise $337m (about R5.6bn) and there will be a partial reinstatement of the notes already in issue. The remaining notes will convert to equity and give those note holders ownership of 91% of Petra, leaving existing shareholders with just 9% of the company.

The choice for existing shareholders was to retain exposure to Petra by approving the transaction or losing any stake in the company, it warned.

“The debt for equity as currently constituted is subject to the approval of existing shareholders of the company at an EGM of the company,” Petra said.

“However, the company is also preparing to implement the agreement in principle reached with its creditors through alternative structures should shareholder approval not be obtained at the relevant time. It is not anticipated that such alternative structures would result in any retention of equity or other interests in the group by the existing shareholders of the company,” it said.

The reinstated notes will be converted to new notes, which generate payable interest every six months, carry a 10.5% payment in kind for the first 24 months and a 9.75% coupon after that. The maturity date will be five years after the notes are issued.

The SA debt will be restructured.

Petra’s BEE structure will be included in any binding agreement as a party to that deal.

The lenders will impose tighter covenant measures compared with those already in place as well as cash flow control protocols and the prioritisation of the repayment of bank debt and noteholder debt.

Petra’s balance sheet came under pressure after a sustained period of low rough diamond prices, coupled with the global economic slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic that crippled rough and polished diamond sales, as well as the operational disruptions in SA where the government enforced a strict lockdown in March.

The most pressing issue for the board and its lenders has been Petra’s ability to repay the $650m note carrying a 7.25% coupon when it matured in May 2022.

Petra’s three mines in SA have resumed full production, but the Williamson mine in Tanzania remains on care and maintenance subject to an improvement in the global diamond market.

