South32 resumes share buybacks as cash position improves

Diversified miner South32, which supplies coal to Eskom, is resuming its $1.43bn (R23.6bn) share buyback programme as commodity markets and its cash position improve.

The buyback programme is already 92% complete, leaving $121m remaining. It had been suspended in March as the group battled with the prospect of production restrictions and market volatility.

South32 reported its cash position improved $70m to $378m in the quarter to end-September, when there was a 19% increase in manganese production operations in SA.

The group said on Monday it had operated its aluminium smelters at maximum capacity, despite load-shedding, while metallurgical coal production rose 22%.

South32, which is selling its coal assets to Seriti Resources, is waiting for approval from competition authorities and Eskom.

“Our priority remains keeping our people safe and well, maintaining safe and reliable operations and supporting our communities through the Covid-19 pandemic,” said CEO Graham Kerr.

In morning trade South32’s share had risen 2.01% to R25.38, having fallen 4.37% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za