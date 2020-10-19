Companies / Mining

South32 resumes share buybacks as cash position improves

Programme is already 92% complete, leaving $121m remaining amid improvement in quarter to end-September

19 October 2020 - 09:34 Karl Gernetzky
A sign adorns the building where Australian miner South32 has their office in Perth, Western Australia. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
A sign adorns the building where Australian miner South32 has their office in Perth, Western Australia. Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Diversified miner South32, which supplies coal to Eskom, is resuming its $1.43bn (R23.6bn) share buyback programme as commodity markets and its cash position improve.

The buyback programme is already 92% complete, leaving $121m remaining. It had been suspended in March as the group battled with the prospect of production restrictions and market volatility.

South32 reported its cash position improved $70m to $378m in the quarter to end-September, when there was a 19% increase in manganese production operations in SA.

The group said on Monday it had operated its aluminium smelters at maximum capacity, despite load-shedding, while metallurgical coal production rose 22%.

South32, which is selling its coal assets to Seriti Resources, is waiting for approval from competition authorities and Eskom.

“Our priority remains keeping our people safe and well, maintaining safe and reliable operations and supporting our communities through the Covid-19 pandemic,” said CEO Graham Kerr.

In morning trade South32’s share had risen 2.01% to R25.38, having fallen 4.37% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

South32 swings into a full-year loss as Covid-19 hits commodity demand

The diversified miner also wrote down its manganese alloy smelters
Companies
1 month ago

Coal producers in the dark as Eskom warns of force majeure

The utility has warned it may not take delivery of contracted coal, but the extent and impact of the move is yet to be seen
Companies
5 months ago

South32 cuts spending on assets as it seeks to save R2.8bn

The group is planning to save R2.8bn over the next 15 months, mostly by cutting spending related to sustaining production
Companies
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Afrox delisting will be bad news for JSE
Companies / Industrials
2.
Cape Town CBD holds its own during pandemic after ...
Companies / Property
3.
MultiChoice expects leadership shake-up to ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
4.
Momentum Metropolitan sets up R641m iSabelo black ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Louis Vuitton owner Bernard Arnault bags $8bn in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

South32 cuts spending on assets as it seeks to save R2.8bn

Companies / Mining

Eskom coal suppliers exempt from lockdown

Companies

South32 lowers SA coal production forecast

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.