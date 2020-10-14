News Leader
WATCH: Why the slowdown in mining activity eased in August
RMB economist Mpho Molopyane talks to Business Day TV about the latest mining production data
14 October 2020 - 08:45
The slowdown in mining production eased in August, with output falling 3.3% compared with the 6.5% contraction in July.
Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Mpho Molopyane.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.