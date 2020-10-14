Companies / Mining

WATCH: Why the slowdown in mining activity eased in August

RMB economist Mpho Molopyane talks to Business Day TV about the latest mining production data

14 October 2020 - 08:45 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The slowdown in mining production eased in August, with output falling 3.3% compared with the 6.5% contraction in July.

Business Day TV spoke to RMB economist Mpho Molopyane.

Contraction in mining production eases in August

Economists are cautious about the recovery that will be challenged by long-standing local issues, such as power supply
Economy
15 hours ago

Zimparks rangers accused of organising illegal gold mining syndicates

Miners take advantage of lack of visitors, leaving trail of destruction in their wake, researchers say
World
2 days ago

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: Slow economic recovery expected from data

Stats SA’s quarterly employment survey is likely to have the markets on tenterhooks
Economy
2 days ago

Undertaking on international arbitration will reassure investors

International Arbitration Act, digitisation of courts and virtual hearings give investors the comfort they need in the event of a dispute arising in ...
Opinion
2 days ago

Gold, PGMs underpin SA mining in brutal year

Industry pumps cash and dividends despite a tough lockdown, raising the prospect of more mergers, says PwC
Companies
1 week ago

