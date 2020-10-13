East Manganese hits the ground running
The R250m mine has started up at a time when most businesses are delaying expenditure and holding onto cash
13 October 2020 - 16:07
East Manganese, a new mining operation in the Northern Cape, has broken ground after getting all necessary approvals and licences, the mine owner, Sitatunga Resources, said on Tuesday.
The R250m manganese mine is the only operation of its kind to start up in SA amid the Covid-19 pandemic which has instead prompted most businesses and investors to hold onto cash and push out plans involving major expenditure.
