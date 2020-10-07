Companies / Mining ARM looks to new manganese alloy technology Global manganese prices have fallen hard as SA exports 19-million tonnes, a million more than 2019, despite the lockdown BL PREMIUM

African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) is building a demonstration plant to produce a cheap manganese alloy to work around the high electricity costs in SA that have all but destroyed the ferromanganese business in the country.

SA is the world’s largest source of manganese ore, which is used to make ferrochrome for the steel industry, with about three quarters of annual supply going to China, which is the largest steel maker.