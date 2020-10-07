ARM looks to new manganese alloy technology
Global manganese prices have fallen hard as SA exports 19-million tonnes, a million more than 2019, despite the lockdown
07 October 2020 - 15:23
African Rainbow Minerals (ARM) is building a demonstration plant to produce a cheap manganese alloy to work around the high electricity costs in SA that have all but destroyed the ferromanganese business in the country.
SA is the world’s largest source of manganese ore, which is used to make ferrochrome for the steel industry, with about three quarters of annual supply going to China, which is the largest steel maker.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now