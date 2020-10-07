Companies / Mining Anglo American eyes SA base metals exploration SA needs regulatory changes to prompt Anglo American to launch exploration in the country, says CEO Mark Cutifani BL PREMIUM

Anglo American wants regulatory changes to kickstart a base metals programme in SA, CEO Mark Cutifani says.

Anglo, which produces base metals from its platinum group metals (PGMs) mining business Anglo American Platinum, has not mentioned a desire to conduct exploration in SA for base metals before, which include copper, zinc, nickel and others.