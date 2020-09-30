MC Mining takes revenue hit as Covid-19 puts pressure on coal prices

Coal group MC Mining said on Wednesday that revenue fell by more than a third in its year to end-June, after the Covid-19 pandemic hit both coal prices and production.

Group revenue fell 35% to $17.2m (R289m) to end-June, with the company forced to put its Uitkomst colliery into care and maintenance during SA’s lockdown, before being permitted to ramp up to 50% of labour capacity in May.

Normalised pre-lockdown production levels resumed at the end of June, the group said.

The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in a significant decline in export thermal coal prices, reducing from the comparative June 2019 period’s $66 a tonne to $55 in the current period, MC Mining said.

MC Mining relies on its Uitkomst colliery for cash generation, but its priority is its flagship Makhado project, which will produce coking coal and thermal coal once production begins.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, MC Mining’s share was down 12.98% to R1.14, putting it on track for its worst one-day performance in almost two months.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za