MC Mining hopes Covid’s end will boost its Makhado project
Owner of SA's only hard coking coal mine is looking for support from the government
30 September 2020 - 13:13
UPDATED 30 September 2020 - 19:05
MC Mining, the developer of SA’s only hard coking coal mine, expects the Covid-19 pandemic could help rather than hinder its efforts to raise funds for the flagship project as the government looks to resuscitate the ailing economy.
Formerly known as Coal of Africa, MC Mining now produces coal only from its Uitkomst colliery to supply industry in the nearby area of Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal. Meanwhile its flagship Makhado project, which will be SA’s only producer of hard coking coal, is now just $9m (R150m) away from breaking ground on the first phase of the project.
