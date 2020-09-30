Companies / Mining Bushveld to raise R1.1bn to grow vanadium output In a rare vote of confidence in SA mining, the company intends investing in operations and repaying debt BL PREMIUM

SA’s largest vanadium producer, Bushveld Minerals, is raising up to R1.1bn towards expanding and refurbishing its two processing facilities despite a tough start to a year disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

London-listed Bushveld, which has plans to join the Johannesburg bourse, said on Wednesday it has lost revenue of $9m (R150m) to the disruptions caused by the virus at its operations since the government ordered a hard lockdown of the economy at the end of March.