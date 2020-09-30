Bushveld to raise R1.1bn to grow vanadium output
In a rare vote of confidence in SA mining, the company intends investing in operations and repaying debt
30 September 2020 - 20:08
SA’s largest vanadium producer, Bushveld Minerals, is raising up to R1.1bn towards expanding and refurbishing its two processing facilities despite a tough start to a year disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic.
London-listed Bushveld, which has plans to join the Johannesburg bourse, said on Wednesday it has lost revenue of $9m (R150m) to the disruptions caused by the virus at its operations since the government ordered a hard lockdown of the economy at the end of March.
