Mine Restoration Investments presses on with R550m deal amid board battle Commercial fraud charges against two former directors have not been dropped, CEO says

Charges of commercial fraud against two former directors of Mine Restoration Investments (MRI) have not been dropped and the group is prepared to go to court as it battles to acquire an operating asset and avoid liquidation, says CEO Mike Miller.

MRI has spent almost a decade as a cash shell, but is in the midst of a bruising battle with some of its former board members, who are trying to call a shareholder meeting to unseat five directors, including Miller.