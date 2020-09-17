Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Can Pan African Resources sustain its winning streak?

Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

17 September 2020 - 08:04 Business Day TV
Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Pan African Resources has had a stellar year. The gold miner managed to beat its production guidance after ramping up surface operations.

This cushioned the blow of having to close operations due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The increase in output also allowed it to take full advantage of the higher gold price, which helped lift headline earnings by 93%.

Business Day TV caught up with the Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots to find out if this performance can be sustained.

