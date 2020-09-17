News Leader
WATCH: Can Pan African Resources sustain its winning streak?
Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
17 September 2020 - 08:04
Pan African Resources has had a stellar year. The gold miner managed to beat its production guidance after ramping up surface operations.
This cushioned the blow of having to close operations due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The increase in output also allowed it to take full advantage of the higher gold price, which helped lift headline earnings by 93%.
Business Day TV caught up with the Pan African Resources CEO Cobus Loots to find out if this performance can be sustained.
