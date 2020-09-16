News Leader
WATCH: How Harmony Gold narrowed its annual loss
Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
16 September 2020 - 07:21
Harmony Gold has narrowed its full-year loss as a surge in the gold price offset disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Business Day TV spoke to CEO Peter Steenkamp for more detail.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.