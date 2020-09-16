Companies / Mining

WATCH: How Harmony Gold narrowed its annual loss

Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

16 September 2020 - 07:21 Business Day TV
Harmony Gold CEO Peter Steenkamp. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Harmony Gold has narrowed its full-year loss as a surge in the gold price offset disruptions from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Business Day TV spoke to CEO Peter Steenkamp for more detail.

