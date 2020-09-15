Harmony Gold narrows loss as Covid-19 boosts precious metal demand

Harmony Gold, the largest producer of SA gold, says it has managed to narrow its full-year loss as a surging gold price offset the disruption from Covid-19.

Harmony’s net loss decreased to R850m in the year to end-June, from R2.6bn previously, with the group also benefiting from a weaker rand.

Gold produced fell 15% to 37,863kg, while the gold price received rose 25% to R735,569/kg.

The gold price rallied to a record high amid the global economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical uncertainty, reflecting its safe-haven status with investors, the group said.

Harmony, which is predominantly an underground mining company in SA, had to shut its mines at the end of March when the government implemented a hard lockdown of the economy, with the restrictions gradually eased in May and June to allow for the full resumption of mining.

The company has mines in SA and the Hidden Valley gold and silver mine in Papua New Guinea.

“Despite the impact of the SA lockdown and phased restart of mining in the country, we are pleased to report higher than anticipated production and substantial delivery against our strategy in the last quarter of the year” said CEO Peter Steenkamp.

With Allan Seccombe

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za