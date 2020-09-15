Companies / Mining Harmony Gold forecasts profit in next financial year The miner reported a loss in the current year despite bullion’s sky-high international prices BL PREMIUM

SA gold miner Harmony Gold expects to report a profit when the full benefit of record-high rand gold prices filter through to its bottom line.

The company, which will become the largest gold producer in SA in terms of volumes when it takes over AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng gold mine in October, reported a R850m loss for the financial year ended in June 2020 despite record-high rand gold prices in the period under review.