Harmony Gold forecasts profit in next financial year
The miner reported a loss in the current year despite bullion’s sky-high international prices
15 September 2020 - 07:58
UPDATED 15 September 2020 - 19:34
SA gold miner Harmony Gold expects to report a profit when the full benefit of record-high rand gold prices filter through to its bottom line.
The company, which will become the largest gold producer in SA in terms of volumes when it takes over AngloGold Ashanti’s Mponeng gold mine in October, reported a R850m loss for the financial year ended in June 2020 despite record-high rand gold prices in the period under review.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now