Companies / Mining

Harmony says conditions for AngloGold Ashanti deal have been met

The transaction is expected to close on September 30, giving Harmony control of AngloGold Ashanti’s last remaining SA assets

14 September 2020 - 11:53 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/TITHI LUADTHONG
Picture: 123RF/TITHI LUADTHONG

Harmony Gold says all conditions for its purchase of AngloGold Ashanti’s SA assets have been met, and it expects to take control of them from the beginning of October.

Harmony said in February that it would buy assets, including the Mponeng mine and Mine Waste Solutions tailings recycling business, for $300m, (about R4.4bn at the time).

Aside from improving Harmony’s portfolio mix between surface and underground operations, the transaction has the potential to improve the group’s overall recovered grade and increase cash flow margins, the group said on Monday.

“This is a proud moment for Harmony, further demonstrating our well-established belief in and commitment to the sustainability of gold, our confidence in SA and our determination to grow value for all of our stakeholders,” said CEO Peter Steenkamp.

In morning trade on Monday Harmony’s share was down 2.81% to R100.63, having almost doubled so far in 2020.

AngloGold Ashanti’s share was down 1.2% to R482.95, having risen by about 52% in the year to date.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

AngloGold CEO says categorically he quit for family reasons

Kelvin Dushnisky firmly rejects speculation and reports about his decisions to leave AngloGold after just two years
Companies
1 month ago

Nick Holland to retire from Gold Fields, but his last year will be a busy one

After 24 years, Holland will spend his last year nurturing the nine mines in the group and start the new $860m Salares Norte project in Chile
Companies
3 weeks ago

AngloGold’s interim profit more than trebles

The company has benefited from a higher gold price and weaker currencies against the dollar in Australia, Africa and South America
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Is FirstRand planning to build the FNB of Britain?
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Amplats launches into the hydrogen economy
Companies / Mining
3.
Bidvest holds on to dividend amid debt spike
Companies / Industrials
4.
Pioneer Fishing acquires Glenryck SA to compete ...
Companies
5.
Afrox pays dividend and eyes expansion amid ...
Companies / Industrials

Related Articles

AngloGold’s SA mines bear the brunt of Covid

Companies / Mining

AngloGold shuts Mponeng mine as more than 160 test Covid-19 positive

Companies / Mining

Harmony surprises with R3.7bn capital raise for Mponeng buy

Companies / Mining

AngloGold digs out higher-grade ore as SA mine works at half strength

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.