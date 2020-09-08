News Leader
WATCH: How Seriti is getting closer to being Eskom’s largest coal supplier
Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke talks to Business Day TV about the group’s proposed acquisition of South32’s SA Energy Coal
08 September 2020 - 07:46
Seriti Resources is one step closer to becoming Eskom’s largest coal supplier.
The Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the group’s proposed acquisition of South32’s SA Energy Coal.
Business Day TV caught up with Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke for more detail.
