WATCH: How Seriti is getting closer to being Eskom’s largest coal supplier

Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke talks to Business Day TV about the group’s proposed acquisition of South32’s SA Energy Coal

08 September 2020 - 07:46 Business Day TV
Mike Teke. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Mike Teke. Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Seriti Resources is one step closer to becoming Eskom’s largest coal supplier.

The Competition Commission has recommended that the Competition Tribunal approve the group’s proposed acquisition of South32’s SA Energy Coal.

Business Day TV caught up with Seriti Resources CEO Mike Teke for more detail.

Competition Commission gives nod to South32 deal

Sale will make Seriti Resources the largest supplier of coal to Eskom
