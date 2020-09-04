News Leader
WATCH: Why Implats can pay dividends again
Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance
04 September 2020 - 07:28
Impala Platinum has started making dividend payments again after a six-year break as the group produced record annual earnings, thanks to higher metal prices.
Business Day TV talked to Implats CEO Nico Muller about the results.
