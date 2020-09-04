Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Why Implats can pay dividends again

Impala Platinum CEO Nico Muller talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

04 September 2020 - 07:28 Business Day TV
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/ROBERT TSHABALALA
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL/ROBERT TSHABALALA

Impala Platinum has started making dividend payments again after a six-year break as the group produced record annual earnings, thanks to higher metal prices.

Business Day TV talked to Implats CEO Nico Muller about the results.

Implats rewards shareholders handsomely after stellar year

SA’s third-largest PGM miner returns to dividends in spectacular style after last paying out a pittance in 2013
Companies
1 day ago

BHP in R32bn bond buyback as profits soar on price rally

The buyback, aimed at reducing debt and interest payments, has been capped at $1.9bn, excluding interest
Companies
1 day ago

Zimbabwe’s treatment of its citizens makes things ripe for a coup

A sustained combination of internal and external pressure is required to create a genuine civilian government
Opinion
1 week ago

Implats pumps full-year earnings

Like its peers, SA's number three PGM supplier benefits from soaring metal prices and weak rand
Companies
2 weeks ago

Criminal charges against Impala’s Mark Munroe withdrawn

The CEO of Impala’s Rustenburg mining operations had been charged with violating lockdown regulations in April
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff Investment swings into loss amid legal ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Implats rewards shareholders handsomely after ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Comair eyes taking off again in December
Companies / Transport & Tourism
4.
City Lodge warns hotels recovery may be slow
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Silver Lake may take $1bn stake in Mukesh ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.