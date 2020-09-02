Companies / Mining

WATCH: How DRDGold paid its best total dividend

DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius talks to Business Day TV about how the company’s latest results

02 September 2020 - 08:34 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG
Picture: 123RF/RONNARONG THANUTHATTAPHONG

DRDGold has paid out a record dividend. This comes as a surge in the gold price worked in its favour, resulting in a 52% jump in full-year revenue.

Business Day TV caught up with CEO Niël Pretorius DRDGold for more detail.

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.