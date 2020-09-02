News Leader
WATCH: How DRDGold paid its best total dividend
DRDGold CEO Niël Pretorius talks to Business Day TV about how the company’s latest results
02 September 2020 - 08:34
DRDGold has paid out a record dividend. This comes as a surge in the gold price worked in its favour, resulting in a 52% jump in full-year revenue.
Business Day TV caught up with CEO Niël Pretorius DRDGold for more detail.
