Companies / Mining

BHP announces R32bn bond buyback

The buyback, aimed at reducing debt and interest payments, has been capped at $1.9bn, excluding interest

02 September 2020 - 13:28 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Diversified miner BHP has announced that it will begin a programme to buy back its own bonds, with the spend capped at $1.9bn (R32bn), excluding interest.

The multicurrency buyback targets notes issued in 2015 and will be funded through cash. This will reduce debt and interest payments, the miner said.

The group had reported it had net debt of $12bn as of its year to end-June, up about 27% from a year previously, although this was at the lower end of its target range of $12bn-$17bn.

Total interest-bearing liabilities stood at $27bn, up about 9% from the prior year. Part of the increase in debt was attributable to accounting changes.

In afternoon trade on Wednesday, BHP’s share was up 0.27% to R389.55, having risen about 18% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

BHP hits record iron ore output

Miner says Covid-19 remains a threat to commodities and weighs on petroleum production
Companies
1 month ago

How top mining firms are managing Covid-19 in the workplace

Technology is playing a role, while leave, recreation and meals have been adapted
World
2 months ago

Domestic flexible funds: Free-for-all investment, almost

Flexible funds can go up to 100% in equities; but don’t be surprised if the manager decides that equities are overpriced and reduces this to less ...
Companies
2 months ago

Commodities to keep an eye on in second half of 2020

The second half will hinge on whether the post-lockdown revival in fuel consumption persists or gets derailed by a resurgence in Covid-19 infections
Markets
2 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
2.
Massmart CEO had better keep making his dollar ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ...
Companies / Mining
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors stack bets as banks with ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

WATCH: Stock picks — BHP and DIP Corp

Markets

BHP trims dividend as it braces for Covid-19 fallout

Companies / Mining

WATCH: Stock picks — BHP and MTN

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.