BHP in R32bn bond buyback as profits soar on price rally

BHP Group plans to buy back up to $1.9bn (R32bn) of its bonds as the global mining heavyweight, with a secondary listing on the JSE, delivers bumper profits on the back of a surge in industrial metal prices.

The company, alongside rivals such as Anglo American, is flush with cash as metal prices stage a dramatic rebound from historic lows reached in March on expectations of a similar bounce back in the world economy that is being fed by huge industrial stimulus.

BHP, whose coal mining operations in SA were hived off to South32 five years ago to focus on iron ore, copper, nickel and metallurgical coal, said it would use its own cash resources to fund the programme, which excludes interest.

“The multicurrency plan, which shall be funded from surplus cash, aims to reduce the group’s gross debt balance, reduce associated interest costs and enhance the group’s capital structure,” the company said in a statement.

The programme, started on Wednesday, is due to expire on September 30.

As of the end of June, the group had net debt of $12bn, up about 27% from a year previously, though this was at the lower end of its target range of $12bn-$17bn.