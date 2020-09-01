Companies / Mining

WATCH: How higher PGM prices boosted ARM​

African Rainbow Minerals CEO Mike Schmidt talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-time results

01 September 2020 - 11:08 Business Day TV
Picture: 123RF / GILLES PAIRE

Diversification has paid off for African Rainbow Minerals (ARM).

Higher platinum group metal (PGM) prices helped offset the negative effect of lower manganese ore, manganese alloys and thermal coal prices.

Business Day TV spoke to ARM CEO ARM CEO Mike Schmidt about the numbers.

ARM pays dividend amid higher iron ore and PGM prices

Higher metal prices boosted African Rainbow Minerals, despite the Covid-19 pandemic.
Companies
1 day ago

Implats’ full-year profits will jump more than a fifth

Profit will rocket on a strong dollar price for platinum group metals and a weaker rand, offsetting Covid-19 disruptions
Companies
1 month ago

Covid-19 throws a new spanner in the works for silicosis claimants

Lung function tests cannot be carried out as they could lead to new coronavirus infections
National
1 month ago

Domestic flexible funds: Free-for-all investment, almost

Flexible funds can go up to 100% in equities; but don’t be surprised if the manager decides that equities are overpriced and reduces this to less ...
Companies
2 months ago

Implats hit hard by Covid-19 pandemic

Implats forecasts a steep fall of up to 15% in full-year production
Companies
4 months ago

