WATCH: How higher PGM prices boosted ARM
African Rainbow Minerals CEO Mike Schmidt talks to Business Day TV about the group’s full-time results
01 September 2020 - 11:08
Diversification has paid off for African Rainbow Minerals (ARM).
Higher platinum group metal (PGM) prices helped offset the negative effect of lower manganese ore, manganese alloys and thermal coal prices.
Business Day TV spoke to ARM CEO ARM CEO Mike Schmidt about the numbers.
