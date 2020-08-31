Companies / Mining COPPER EXPOSURE Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ahead of acquisitions BL PREMIUM

Cash-flush African Rainbow Minerals, chaired by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, is on the hunt for acquisitions that may involve bulking up its exposure to copper.

He was speaking at the annual results presentation, which showed that the company’s 6% earnings growth left it a fistful of R3.8bn cash.