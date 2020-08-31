COPPER EXPOSURE
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ahead of acquisitions
31 August 2020 - 23:16
Cash-flush African Rainbow Minerals, chaired by billionaire Patrice Motsepe, is on the hunt for acquisitions that may involve bulking up its exposure to copper.
He was speaking at the annual results presentation, which showed that the company’s 6% earnings growth left it a fistful of R3.8bn cash.
