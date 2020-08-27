Sibanye returns to paying dividends on record interim results

World number one platinum group metals (PGM) supplier Sibanye-Stillwater returned to dividend payments after a four-year pause as its mines in SA, Zimbabwe and US gave the group record interim results.

Sibanye’s debt has returned to levels last seen before it launched an aggressive growth strategy in PGM, rising to the world’s leading source of the industrial and precious metals from nothing in about four years.

Sibanye declared an interim dividend for the six months to end-June of 50c per share or $0.118 per share on its American Depositary Receipts. This equated to returning R1.34bn to shareholders.

Sibanye suspended dividends in 2016 as it ran up hefty debt following a $2.2bn cash purchase of Stillwater Mining, a palladium and platinum mining company based in Montana, and which also has a PGM recycling business.

It said it had record headline earnings of 350c per share on the back of its best ever normalised earnings of R8.8bn.

The ratio of net debt to adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) is one of the key debt covenant metrics that lenders, investors and management focus on to assess the company’s ability to repay debt.

The ratio has fallen to 0.55 times and Sibanye noted this was to levels last seen ahead of its PGM growth strategy.

Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman had repeatedly said once the ratio was at one times or less the company would resume dividend payments.

“Along with significantly higher precious metal prices received for the period, the operational results underpinned a robust financial performance from the group,” Sibanye said.

Adjusted ebitda was at a record high of R16.5bn, which was eight times higher than the same period a year earlier. Free cash flow was R11bn.

The former Lonmin assets now called Marikana were one of the stand-out performances in the interim period, which was disrupted in SA by a hard lockdown of the economy at the end of March and gradually relaxed to allow mines to return to full production from the start of June.

Marikana, which was acquired as part of an all-share R4.3bn takeover of Lonmin, then the world's third-largest platinum miner, generated R3.9bn or 44% of the adjusted ebitda coming from the SA PGM operations.

