Swiss trader IMR makes its mark in SA iron ore after investing R366m in mine

After investing R366m for a majority stake in Sedibeng Iron Ore last year, Swiss commodity trader IMR Metallurgical Resources has brought the languishing mine up to capacity and is looking to ways to grow output by a quarter.

In a notable development, a company has made a relatively large investment in what had been an underperforming mine in SA at a time when the country is regarded as a difficult place to make a large investment in the mining industry.

India’s Tata Steel sold its 64% stake in Sedibeng near Postmasburg in the Northern Cape to IMR in a deal concluded in February 2019, marking the exit of a major steel company.

In 2019, the Sedibeng mine hit its export capacity production of 1.9-million tonnes of lumpy and fine iron ore, Aneesh Misra, IMR’s head of Africa, said in an interview.

The highest level of production before this was 1.5-million tonnes, he said.

IMR, a 16-year-old commodity trading company, moves 5-million tonnes a year of thermal coal through the Richards Bay Coal Terminal which handled exports of 72-million tonnes in 2019. It is now accountable for 2-million tonnes of SA’s roughly 71-million tonnes of iron ore exports.

Asked why a Swiss company would invest in SA at this stage, when mining regulations are in flux, with the Minerals Council SA challenging the Mining Charter in court, and revisions pending to the Minerals and Petroleum Resources Development Act, Misra said SA presented similar challenges to Indonesia and Mexico where IMR had assets.

“We heard the political rhetoric and commercial rhetoric being negative. We felt there was an opportunity,” he said, adding IMR considered there was space opening in the SA mining sector as some companies opted to leave or scale back.

IMR is looking for thermal coal mines to buy — Misra declined any comment on whether it had spoken to Anglo American about the disposal of its export-focused thermal coal mines — and is looking for manganese trading opportunities or assets in SA.

IMR targets 80% of lumpy ore, which is essentially fist-sized chunks of ore, which generally fetches a premium to fine or sand-like iron ore. The fine ore would make 20% of production, but IMR intends adjusting production to suit demand from the market whether it is for fine or lumpy ore.

The ore sold by Sedibeng contains 62% to 64% iron.

The ore is trucked to the Postmasburg railway siding to be loaded onto trains for transport to Saldanha harbour. The loading is manual unlike the automated loading at companies like Kumba Iron Ore and Assmang, SA’s two largest sources of the steel ingredient.

IMR is undertaking exploration after a three-year hiatus at Sedibeng. This would extend the life of mine beyond 10 years and underpin negotiations to secure long-term contracts with Transnet Freight Rail to boost export allocation up to 2.5-million tonnes from 2-million tonnes, Misra said.

