Companies / Mining

RioZim says diamond demand is back with a vengeance

After closures due to the pandemic, Zimbabwe’s second-largest diamond miner says consumer demand for polished stones is already recovering

26 August 2020 - 13:02 Godfrey Marawanyika
Picture: 123RF/CHATCHAI CHATTRANUSOM
Picture: 123RF/CHATCHAI CHATTRANUSOM

Harare — Zimbabwe’s second-largest diamond miner sees demand picking up after the coronavirus pandemic forced RioZim to halt sales in March amid slumping gem prices.

With jewellery stores closed, cutters and polishers stuck at home and global travel at a standstill, the diamond industry has ground to a halt over the past six months. While De Beers, the number one producer, decided to cut the price of its diamonds this week in a bid to spark sales, RioZim said consumer demand for polished stones is already recovering.

“It has, in fact, picked up with a vengeance in some parts of the world,” Wilson Gwatiringa, a spokesperson for RioZim, said by e-mail. “As a result, we expect an imminent bounce back in the demand for rough diamonds.”

With the gem market in crisis, RioZim shareholders have kept the company going through bridge financing, while production from its Murowa Diamonds unit has been stockpiled, according to Gwatiringa. Growth projects have also been put on hold, though RioZim is now contemplating at two-phase expansion that will more than double diamond output, he said.

A first phase, costing $52m, would extend the life of the Murowa mine — 348km southeast of the capital, Harare — by four years from the current 14 months, Gwatiringa said. A second $400m phase, currently being planned, would see the construction of Zimbabwe’s largest underground diamond mine.

That would increase production to 2.5-million carats, 10 times the amount produced when the mine was owned by Rio Tinto Group. The life of the operation would also be extended by at least another 10 years, Gwatiringa said.

Mining is a key foreign exchange earner for Zimbabwe, which is struggling with food and fuel shortages, soaring inflation and an imploding currency. RioZim stopped production at its gold mines in June, saying it can no longer meet costs because of the government’s foreign-exchange policy.

Bloomberg

As others shun African coal projects, China gets $4bn Zimbabwe project under way

Yet pumping money into coal underlines China’s creeping isolation in backing plants that generate large quantities of greenhouse gases
Companies
3 months ago

Demand for diamonds plummets but bright spot is affluent investors

Covid-19 has forced miners to cancel or delay sales, with major diamond shows scrapped due to health and travel restrictions
Companies
1 week ago

De Beers to overhaul its business after Covid battering

Second-quarter revenue falls 96% as pandemic lays waste to the global diamonds business
Companies
3 weeks ago

Under-pressure Petra Diamonds in R5m Botswana fire sale

Company mired in debt as it struggles to generate revenue from its three mines in SA and one in Tanzania owing to the Covid-19 pandemic
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Redefine Properties’ quick action has put it in a ...
Companies
2.
Nedbank appoints exco member Mike Davis as new CFO
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Lewis leaps as it plans to step up share buybacks
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Redefine Properties’ debt burden will increase if ...
Companies / Property
5.
As Cell C retrenches, does the ‘new normal’ have ...
Companies

Related Articles

De Beers cuts prices of bigger diamonds after sales fall due to Covid-19

Companies / Mining

Sierra Leone court freezes Steinmetz’s Octea assets over environmental damage

World / Africa

Zimbabwe has no external support, its treasury laments

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.