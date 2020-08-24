Companies / Mining

De Beers cuts prices of bigger diamonds after sales fall due to Covid-19

But the company has held the price of smaller stones constant as there is very little demand for them

24 August 2020 - 17:22 Thomas Biesheuvel
De Beers’s headquarters on Charterhouse Street in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG/Simon Dawson
De Beers's headquarters on Charterhouse Street in London, the UK. Picture: BLOOMBERG/Simon Dawson

London — De Beers has finally decided to cut the price of its diamonds in a bid to spark sales after the coronavirus pandemic paralysed the industry.

De Beers, the world’s number one producer, told customers that it was cutting prices for larger stones by almost 10% at its sale starting this week, according to people familiar with the situation, who asked not to be identified as the details are private.

A spokesperson for De Beers declined to comment.

The Anglo American unit, along with Russian rival Alrosa, had previously tried to defend the value of the gems as the pandemic hammered the sector. With jewellery stores closed, cutters and polishers stuck at home and global travel at a standstill, the entire diamond industry ground to a halt.

In the second quarter, De Beers and Alrosa sold a combined $130m in rough diamonds, down from $2.1bn a year earlier.

De Beers lowered the price of rough diamonds bigger than one carat, a size that would normally yield a polished gem of about 0.3 carat in size, the people said. The company held the price of smaller stones as there is very little demand for them and lowering prices by a similar amount would be unlikely to spur demand, they said.

Before the price cut, De Beers had made major concessions to their normal sales rules — allowing customers to renege on contracts and view diamonds in alternative locations. Still, smaller rivals were selling at a 25% discount, eating into the company’s market share.

Bloomberg

