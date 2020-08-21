Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Nick Holland on his busy year before retirement

The Gold Fields CEO talks to Business Day TV about the projects he plans to work on

21 August 2020 - 07:24 Business Day TV
Nick Holland, Gold Fields CEO Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Nick Holland, Gold Fields CEO Picture: MARTIN RHODES

Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland has reached retirement age and will be stepping down from the position in 2021, but his last year will be a busy one.

He will spend his last year nurturing the group’s nine mines and start the new Salares Norte project in Chile

Business Day TV spoke to Holland about the projects he plans to tackle before bowing out.

Gold Fields doubles interim profit and sees more coming

The interim dividend of R1.60 a share matches the entire payout for 2019 as a high gold price and steady production pays off
Companies
21 hours ago

Nick Holland to retire from Gold Fields, but his last year will be a busy one

After 24 years, Holland will spend his last year nurturing the nine mines in the group and start the new $860m Salares Norte project in Chile
Companies
17 hours ago

MARKET WRAP: Surging gold miners pull JSE higher

Some hospitality stocks climb on eve of move to level 2 of the lockdown
Markets
3 days ago

CAROL PATON: Two books map SA’s tragic journey

Only the most monumental efforts will shift the pathways history has laid down for modern SA
Opinion
1 week ago

SA gold shares soar on surging gold price

Gold Fields and DRDGold issue guidances as their shares bullet higher
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Sanlam gets BEE boost from Patrice Motsepe
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Sanlam to proceed with management shake-up in ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sanlam to sell asset management stake to ARC for ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Toyota SA investing R4bn in manufacturing and ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Banking clients swept up in massive data breach
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.