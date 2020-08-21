News Leader
WATCH: Nick Holland on his busy year before retirement
The Gold Fields CEO talks to Business Day TV about the projects he plans to work on
21 August 2020 - 07:24
Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland has reached retirement age and will be stepping down from the position in 2021, but his last year will be a busy one.
He will spend his last year nurturing the group’s nine mines and start the new Salares Norte project in Chile
Business Day TV spoke to Holland about the projects he plans to tackle before bowing out.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.