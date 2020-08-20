News Leader
WATCH: Is the sun setting on SA’s platinum industry?
RMB’s Henk de Hoop talks to Business Day TV about where the platinum industry is headed
20 August 2020 - 14:52
SA platinum producers have, over the past decade, cut spending on mines responsible for 75% of global platinum supply. The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the trend as demand for catalytic converters used in electric vehicles wanes.
Business Day TV touched base with Henk de Hoop from RMB for more insight on where the industry is headed.
