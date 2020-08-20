South32 swings into a full-year loss as Covid-19 hits commodity demand

Diversified miner South32 is bracing for further fallout from Covid-19, having swung into a loss in its year to end-June after the pandemic battered demand for some commodities.

The group reported an after-tax loss of $65m (R1.1bn), from profit of $389m previously, with the group recognising $115m in writedowns and restructuring charges for its manganese alloy smelters.

Covid-19 also weighed on the prices of the group’s key commodities, including thermal and metallurgical coal, alumina and manganese. The group suspended its share buyback programme in March, but has opted to pay a final dividend of 1 US cent a share — or $48m.

“Looking to the next financial year, we are taking further action as we continue to navigate a period of potentially extended market volatility and lower commodity prices,” said CEO Graham Kerr.

“We expect cost efficiencies and further simplification of our group, combined with higher volumes, to result in lower operating unit costs across the majority of our operations,” he said.

In morning trade on Thursday, South32's share was little changed at R26.50, having fallen 9.96% over the past 12 months.

