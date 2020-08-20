Companies / Mining

Nick Holland to retire as Gold Fields CEO in 2021

After 24 years, Holland reaches retirement age, sparking a search for his replacement

20 August 2020 - 14:34 Allan Seccombe
Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland. Picture: SUPPLIED
Gold Fields CEO Nick Holland. Picture: SUPPLIED

Gold Fields’ veteran CEO Nick Holland has reached retirement age and will step down from the gold miner in 2021, chair Cheryl Carolus said on Thursday.

Holland, who has served as CFO and CEO at the company which has mines in SA, Australia, Ghana and Peru, has been with the company for 24 years, she said at the company’s AGM.

The search is underway for his replacement, she said.

Under Holland’s leadership, Gold Fields unbundled three deep-level gold mines in SA to form Sibanye-Stillwater as a separately listed company in 2013.

Sibanye has gone on to become the world’s largest source of platinum group metals, building off its base in gold.

Gold Fields has grown strongly in Australia with smart deals with Barrick Gold and others to make it the largest source of the company’s gold.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

NICK HOLLAND: Virus activates changes that should have been started years ago

The gold mining sector is finding common ground with its peers as well as the government, communities and unions
Opinion
2 months ago

Gold Fields to lose just 3% of gold output to Covid-19

Total lost production from South Deep is expected to be R1bn, but mines in Australia and Ghana are still working at full steam
Companies
3 months ago

Gold Fields in R4bn rights issue to go it alone on new mine

Unable to find a partner to share the cost, Gold Fields will issue share, tap cash and debt to build a new $860m mine in Chile
Companies
6 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Banking clients swept up in massive data breach
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Banking clients swept up in massive data breach
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sanlam to sell asset management stake to ARC for ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Curro under pressure as Covid-19 hurts student ...
Companies
5.
Santam warns of plunge in headline earnings, ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Gold Fields doubles interim profit and sees more coming

Companies / Mining

SA gold shares soar on surging gold price

Companies / Mining

ALLAN SECCOMBE: The Kebble legacy haunts Gold Fields two decades on

Opinion / Columnists

Gold Fields in R4bn rights issue to go it alone on new mine

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.