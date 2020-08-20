Nick Holland to retire as Gold Fields CEO in 2021

Gold Fields’ veteran CEO Nick Holland has reached retirement age and will step down from the gold miner in 2021, chair Cheryl Carolus said on Thursday.

Holland, who has served as CFO and CEO at the company which has mines in SA, Australia, Ghana and Peru, has been with the company for 24 years, she said at the company’s AGM.

The search is underway for his replacement, she said.

Under Holland’s leadership, Gold Fields unbundled three deep-level gold mines in SA to form Sibanye-Stillwater as a separately listed company in 2013.

Sibanye has gone on to become the world’s largest source of platinum group metals, building off its base in gold.

Gold Fields has grown strongly in Australia with smart deals with Barrick Gold and others to make it the largest source of the company’s gold.

