Companies / Mining

Implats pumps full-year earnings

Like its peers, SA’s number three PGMs supplier benefits from soaring metal prices and a weak rand

20 August 2020 - 11:35 Allan Seccombe
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: SUPPLIED
Implats CEO Nico Muller. Picture: SUPPLIED

Impala Platinum, the world number three source of platinum group metals (PGMs), expects a five-fold increase in annual headline earnings as soaring metal prices offset a small dip in sales.

Implats, which vies for the global third place with Russia’s Norilsk Nickel, updated its guidance issued on July 23 for annual results due on September 3, advising investors to expect enormous increases in basic and headline earnings.

Headline earnings, which strip out one-off items to give investors a like-for-like basis to assess a company’s performance, would grow more than five-fold to between R15.6bn and R16.2bn for the year to end-June compared to R3.04bn in 2019.

“The benefit of a significant increase in the dollar basket price for PGMs, together with rand depreciation, has resulted in a meaningful increase in gross profit, which is expected to increase to R23bn in the period from R7bn in the comparative period,” Implats said on Thursday.

Refined and sold ounces dropped by 5% to 2.8-million ounces of the six metals Implats produces. This was slightly ahead of the top end of the guidance Implats issued on June 24.

SA entered a hard lockdown of its entire economy at the end of March. Restrictions on mining were eased in May and June, allowing for a phased return to normalised operations.

Many SA mining companies have reported reduced production for the three months to end-June, but their financials reflected the benefits of strong metal prices, particularly for PGMs — most notably rhodium and palladium — and gold, combined with a depreciation of the rand against the dollar.

Rhodium and palladium are used primarily to make anti-pollution devices for petrol engines, with rhodium also used in diesel engine exhausts.

SA is by far the largest producer of rhodium, accounting for 621,000oz out of global mined supply of 746,000oz. Disruptions to mines in SA would drive the market into a deeper deficit than the 26,000oz shortfall last year, pushing up prices.

Implats, which has Nico Muller as its CEO, said production from its mines was at the top end of the June 24 guidance when it said mines in the group would generate 2.4-million to 2.53-million ounces of the six PGMs in concentrate.

The flagship Impala mining complex near Rustenburg is expected to deliver about 170,000oz less metal for the year. The Impala mines account for roughly half the group’s output. These are underground mines and were the most disrupted by the lockdown and phased return to normal operations.

The return was not helped by the disruption of having Mark Munroe, the CEO of the Impala operations, charged with breaching lockdown regulations in calling employees back to work. The charges were dropped this week.

The Zimplats and Mimosa joint venture in Zimbabwe continued operations since the start of the year and were not shut down in that country’s lockdown.

Implats issued 64.3-million shares during the year after holders of the company’s bonds opted to convert them into shares rather than cash. This raised Implats’s shares in issue to 777.2-million.

The extra shares diluted the growth in headline earnings per share, which was forecast to grow by more than four times to between R20.07 and R20.84 from R4.23 a year earlier.

Basic earnings would grow by nearly 11 times to R15.8bn and 16.1bn from R1.47bn before.

seccombea@businesslive.co.za

Criminal charges against Impala’s Mark Munroe withdrawn

The CEO of Impala’s Rustenburg mining operations had been charged with violating lockdown regulations in April
Companies
2 days ago

PGM prices put plaster over lockdown wound

Palladium and rhodium are now by far the biggest contributors to PGM companies’ revenue
Companies
2 weeks ago

Implats’ full-year profits will jump more than a fifth

Profit will rocket on a strong dollar price for platinum group metals and a weaker rand, offsetting Covid-19 disruptions
Companies
3 weeks ago

Implats lifts force majeure on sales

Platinum group metals miner keeps production forecast on stated target
Companies
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Banking clients swept up in massive data breach
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Banking clients swept up in massive data breach
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Curro under pressure as Covid-19 hurts student ...
Companies
4.
DStv spends money making a new decoder, and that ...
Companies
5.
Santam warns of plunge in headline earnings, ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

Gold Fields doubles interim profit and sees more coming

Companies / Mining

Orion nails down final mining right in Prieska

Companies / Mining

Sibanye’s interim profit surges, raises dividend expectations

Companies / Mining

Northam generates record annual financial results

Companies / Mining

AngloGold’s SA mines bear the brunt of Covid

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.