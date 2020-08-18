BHP trims dividend as it braces for Covid-19 fallout

Global mining giant BHP is bracing for a tough few months as Covid-19 pushes most major global economies into recession, but has reported that robust iron ore prices helped offset the effects of the pandemic in its year to end-June.

Iron ore prices have been boosted since a dam disaster in Brazil disrupted global supply in 2019, helping to offset lower coal and oil prices during the pandemic.

Attributable profit for the year to end June was 4% lower at $8bn (R140bn), including $1.1bn one-off items. This includes a writedown of its copper mine Cerro Colorado, after a decision to reduce production, as well as provisions for the cancellation of power contracts at the group switches to renewable energy suppliers.

The group declared a final dividend of 55 US cents a share, which equates to a $2.8bn payout.

Total dividends announced of $1.20 a share for the year is equivalent to a 67% payout ratio, and is 10% lower than the prior comparative period.

The group’s policy is to pay out at least 50% of underlying attributable profit, referring to profits received rather than profits accounted for on the balance sheet.

BHP CEO Mike Henry said the group expects major economies, with the exception of China, to contract “heavily” in 2020, while the recovery will vary by country.

“BHP delivered a strong set of results for the 2020 financial year that reflect the strength, resilience and quality of our people and our portfolio,” said Henry.

“In a year marked by the challenges of the global Covid-19 pandemic, social unrest in Chile and commodity price volatility, we were safer, more reliable and lower cost,” he said.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za