Companies / Mining

Australian Aborigines face off with miners BHP and Rio Tinto

The Banjima people say gag clauses in old mining agreements hinder traditional owners’ right of self-determination and impede their cultural duties

18 August 2020 - 12:18 Melanie Burton
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY
Picture: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Melbourne — An Australian Aborigine group, on whose land BHP and Rio Tinto mine iron ore, said on Tuesday that gag clauses in land agreements have stopped traditional owners from publicly objecting to developments.

Some of the miners’ biggest projects, numerous smaller mines and hundreds of kilometres of rail lines are sited on the traditional land of the Banjima people in the iron-ore rich Pilbara region of Western Australia state.

But contracts that limit protests of specific mining activities hinder traditional owners’ right of self-determination and from fulfilling their cultural duties, the Banjima Native Title Aboriginal Corporation said in a submission to an Australian government inquiry.

Agreements struck in the past had a major power imbalance that ought to be considered as part of state law reform now underway, it said.

“Traditional owners negotiating these contracts had no real choice but to take the deals that were offered or take nothing,” Maitland Parker, the corporation chair, said in the submission. The earliest contracts were signed more than a decade ago.

Western Australia’s heritage laws, which were already being reviewed, face renewed criticism that they do not protect indigenous sites after Rio Tinto legally blew up a sacred 46,000-year-old rock shelter.

Under agreements shrouded by confidentiality, traditional owners are controlled by laws that minimise their views on culture, heritage and land management, Parker said. The confidentiality of the agreements also means that contributions Aborigines make to Australia’s prosperity have not been properly recognised, he said.

Iron ore was Australia’s most lucrative export last year, at A$100bn ($72bn).

BHP CEO Mike Henry said on Tuesday that the miner operates to a higher standard than required by law and has a long record of respectful engagement with traditional owners.

BHP has government approval to disturb 40 heritage sites as part of a mine expansion, but it has pledged not to proceed while discussions with the Banjima continue. Rio Tinto declined to comment.

Reuters

WATCH: Stock picks — BHP and MTN

David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Martin Smith from Anchor Capital talk to Business Day TV
Markets
1 day ago

BHP trims dividend as it braces for Covid-19 fallout

Global miner’s total dividend for the year to end-June falls about 10%
Companies
7 hours ago

If BHP class action case goes ahead, it will be the biggest in UK history

Residents, businesses and local governments say BHP bears ultimate responsibility for the collapse of the Fundão Dam, which killed 19 people
Companies
3 weeks ago

BHP hits record iron ore output

Miner says Covid-19 remains a threat to commodities and weighs on petroleum production
Companies
4 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Zunaid Moti increases shareholding in Rebosis
Companies / Property
2.
Sasol prepares R35bn rights issue​​ as ordeal ...
Companies / Energy
3.
Outlook for Woolworths is bleak as situation in ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Risk-averse investors miss equity rally as they ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Zunaid Moti increases shareholding in Rebosis
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Criminal charges against Impala’s Mark Munroe withdrawn

Companies / Mining

Northam buys more Zambezi Platinum preference shares

Companies / Mining

Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman wades into Bapo-Ba-Mogale royalties dispute

Companies / Mining

Orion nails down final mining right in Prieska

Companies / Mining

Sibanye’s interim profit surges, raises dividend expectations

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.