WATCH: Neal Froneman on the Marikana memorial lecture
Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman talks to Business Day TV about the importance of good relationships with all stakeholders
17 August 2020 - 07:58
Sibanye-Stillwater has joined other organisations in commemorating the eighth anniversary of the Marikana massacre by hosting a memorial lecture highlighting the importance of developing and maintaining good relationships with all stakeholders, especially communities.
Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman.
