Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: Neal Froneman on the Marikana memorial lecture

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman talks to Business Day TV about the importance of good relationships with all stakeholders

17 August 2020 - 07:58 Business Day TV
Crosses are seen on the koppie near the Nkaneng informal settlement in Marikana for the 34 miners who lost their lives. Picture: DANIEL BORN/THE TIMES
Crosses are seen on the koppie near the Nkaneng informal settlement in Marikana for the 34 miners who lost their lives. Picture: DANIEL BORN/THE TIMES

Sibanye-Stillwater has joined other organisations in commemorating the eighth anniversary of the Marikana massacre by hosting a memorial lecture highlighting the importance of developing and maintaining good relationships with all stakeholders, especially communities.

Business Day TV discussed this in detail with Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman.

