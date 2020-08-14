Companies / Mining

News Leader

WATCH: How a weaker rand boosted Exxaro

Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo talks to Business Day TV about the company’s performance

14 August 2020 - 07:32 Business Day TV
Mxolisi Mgojo, CEO of SA's largest coal producer, Exxaro. Picture: Masi Losi
Lockdown regulations have weighed on many companies’ balance sheets but being classified as an essential service during this time has helped Exxaro.

The diversified miner managed to leverage off record coal exports and a weaker rand during the period to report a revenue increase of 18%.

Business Day TV spoke to Exxaro CEO Mxolisi Mgojo about the group’s interim results.

