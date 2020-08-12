Companies / Mining

MC Mining gets go-ahead for R15m capital raise

The group’s shares in issue will rise by about 9.4% as it raises capital to develop its flagship Makhado project in Limpopo

12 August 2020 - 09:38 karl gernetzky
Picture: SOWETAN

Junior coal miner MC Mining has been given the go-ahead for a R15m capital raise, as it continues to raise capital to develop its flagship Makhado project.

The group, which has a market capitalisation of R188m, will issue about 13.3-million shares, at 105.56c per share. The number of shares in issue will rise by about 9.4% to 154-million once the capital raise is completed, with the permission coming from the Reserve Bank.

The issue was part of an agreement in a R40m restructured loan agreement with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), and the proceeds will be used for general working capital and to advance the Makhdo project.

The IDC will receive 1.1-million shares, bringing its direct participation in the project to 6.7% from 5% previously, MC Mining said.

MC Mining relies on the Uitkomst colliery in KwaZulu-Natal for cash generation, but its priority is Makhado in Limpopo, which will produce coking coal and thermal coal once production begins.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MC Mining production falls by two thirds due to Covid-19 lockdown

Coal production fell 66% in the junior miner’s quarter to end-June, but pre-lockdown levels of production have since resumed
1 week ago

MC Mining reports production grew ahead of lockdown

Production in the three months to end-March rose 12% year on year, despite effect of the lockdown starting on March 26
3 months ago

MC Mining’s loss widens as coal prices fall

Coal prices fell by almost a third during the miner's half-year to end-December, though it managed to increase production
4 months ago

