Orion Minerals raises R105m to clear way for funding A deal to secure R5.3bn funding for zinc and copper mine is about three months away

Orion Minerals secured R105m to pay for its negotiations to finalise the raising of cash seven times its market capitalisation to bring the Prieska zinc and copper mine in SA back into production.

Orion, which is listed on the JSE and on the Australian bourse, asked for a trading halt of its shares on both exchanges on August 4 as it finalised an equity placement of R105m with existing and new shareholders on Thursday.