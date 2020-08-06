Companies / Mining

Glencore scraps dividend to pay down debt

06 August 2020 - 10:19 karl gernetzky
Glencore says net debt increased $2.1bn (R36.6bn) to $19.7bn at the end of its six months to end-June. Picture: REUTERS
Diversified miner Glencore will not be paying a dividend in 2020 and will instead pay down debt, in spite of reporting record half-year earnings from its trading business.

The group said net debt increased $2.1bn (R36.6bn) to $19.7bn in its six months to end-June, when it also wrote down its businesses by $3.2bn, due to lower commodity prices and Covid-19-related uncertainty.

Due to a strong performance from its commodities marketing business, the group has raised its forecast for earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation to the upper end of its previous guidance of between $2.2bn and $3.2bn. 

“The outlook remains uncertain in the short term,” said CEO Ivan Glasenberg.

“Notwithstanding our cash-generative business and secure liquidity positions, the board has concluded that it would be inappropriate to make a distribution to shareholders in 2020, instead prioritising the acceleration of net debt reduction to within our target range (of less than $16bn), currently expected to occur by the end of 2020.”

In morning trade on Thursday, Glencore’s share price had fallen 0.97% to R43.09, little changed so far in 2020. 

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Glencore lifts its profit forecast for the full year ahead of results

Analysts say there may be a welcome surprise after the commodity trader lifts earnings forecast for its full year
Companies
6 days ago

Billionaire trader Daniel Maté leaves Glencore

Maté's departure comes amid a change of guard at the commodities trading house
Companies
2 weeks ago

Communities starved of mining royalties amid lack of transparency

Miners have no way of knowing where billions paid to government and community entities went
National
3 weeks ago

Two die in blast at Glencore refinery in Cape Town

The Astron Energy facility accounts for about 14% of SA's total fuel-refining capacity
National
1 month ago

