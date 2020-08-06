Glencore scraps dividend to pay down debt

Diversified miner Glencore will not be paying a dividend in 2020 and will instead pay down debt, in spite of reporting record half-year earnings from its trading business.

The group said net debt increased $2.1bn (R36.6bn) to $19.7bn in its six months to end-June, when it also wrote down its businesses by $3.2bn, due to lower commodity prices and Covid-19-related uncertainty.

Due to a strong performance from its commodities marketing business, the group has raised its forecast for earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation to the upper end of its previous guidance of between $2.2bn and $3.2bn.

“The outlook remains uncertain in the short term,” said CEO Ivan Glasenberg.

“Notwithstanding our cash-generative business and secure liquidity positions, the board has concluded that it would be inappropriate to make a distribution to shareholders in 2020, instead prioritising the acceleration of net debt reduction to within our target range (of less than $16bn), currently expected to occur by the end of 2020.”

In morning trade on Thursday, Glencore’s share price had fallen 0.97% to R43.09, little changed so far in 2020.

